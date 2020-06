Di National Working Committee of Nigeria main opposition party don shift di calendar date for dia govnorship primary election inside Edo state, southern Nigeria.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) postpone date of di primary election from June 19 and 20, go June 23 and 24, meaning say dia own go happun afta di ruling APC party don do dia own primary for di 2020 govnorship election inside di state'.

Chairman of PDP for Edo State Tony Aziegbemi say dem shift di date sake of wetin im call 'some political considerations.

Im say so far di party get three aspirants for di primaries but dem dey "expect di Edo state govnor Godwin Obaseki to join dem" to make am four.

Di national tok tok pesin of di party, Kola Ologbondiyan say dem bin first fix di date for di primary on 23 and 24 before dem move am go 19 June.

Im say dem dem shift am go back so di party go fit do all di tins wey dem suppose do.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission fix 27 June as deadline for all di parties to finish dia primaries.

Obaseki resign im membership from di ruling All Progressive Congress party and so far, im neva register wit any oda party.