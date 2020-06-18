Image copyright Instagram/Abiola Ajimobi

Di family of Senator Abiola Ajimobi don come out to deny di tori wey dey fly upandan say di lawmaker and former govnor of Oyo state, south west Nigeria don die.

Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi tweet late Thursday, 18 June, 2020 afta tori of di senator death flood social media.

Skip Twitter post by @FatimaGanduje Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first... — Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi (@FatimaGanduje) June 18, 2020

Di rumour of di senator death dey come even as tori bin don dey fly upandan say Ajimobi get coronavirus and dey in critical condition. But nobody don confam dat tori.

Inside interview with BBC Yoruba on Tuesday, 16, June , 2020, im tok-tok pesin Bolaji Tunji tok say 'Ajimobi say im go settle all di wahala wey dey di party during dia National Executive Council(NEC) meeting'.

Oga Tunji also bin deny all di rumours wey dey fly around say senator Ajimobi dey coma and dey receive treatment for hospital.

But im no confirm or deny say di former govnor get coronavirus.

All dis wan dey happun even as di senator party, di All Progressives Congress dey in di middle of one controversy.

Di party pick am as acting national chairman afta court suspend Adams Oshiomhole as di party chairman.

But di Federal High Court for Abuja don confirm di position of Victor Giadom as di party acting national chairman.

Who be Abiola Ajimobi?

Senator Abiola Ajimobi na former govnor of Oyo state South-West of Nigeria wey serve between 2011 - 2019.

Before im become govnor of Oyo im bin serve as Deputy Minority leader for Senate for 2003. But Oga Ajimobi lose im Oyo South senatorial district seat to People Democratic Party Kola Balogun for 2019.

Im dey married to Florence Ajimobi and dem get five children.