Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge: Meet the artist wey dey use spaghetti take construct and build tower
33 year old Aderintomiwa Oyatomi na visual artist wey get passion for painting and drawing but im decide to do something wey dey different and wey dey fragile.
He begin use Spaghetti to build important monument for different cities.
“Wen pipo see my work dem just dey shout ‘Wow’ how I take do am”
Tomiwa tok say e take am almost three months to build redi look alike of di popular Lekki-Ikoyi link Bridge wey dey for Lagos State, di commercial capital of Nigeria.