Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge: Meet the artist wey dey use spaghetti take construct and build tower

Dem no support media player for your device

Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge: Meet the artist wey dey use spaghetti take construct and build tower

33 year old Aderintomiwa Oyatomi na visual artist wey get passion for painting and drawing but im decide to do something wey dey different and wey dey fragile.

He begin use Spaghetti to build important monument for different cities.

“Wen pipo see my work dem just dey shout ‘Wow’ how I take do am”