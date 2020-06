Image copyright Sisiku Ayuk Tabe/Twitter

Appeal court for centre region for June 18, 2020, adjourn case for Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas again for number three taim to July 16. 2020.

Court say deh adjourn de case because de separatist leaders no bi dey for court.

Lawyers vex say na authorities di keep dia clients and deh suppose bring dem for court.

For dem, de reason no hold wata as court di so-so adjourn na for deny dem justice.

Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas di serve life sentence for seka secession and terrorism.

Na for August 2019 weh military court sentence de ten separatists leaders.

De leaders bin disappear for Nera Hotel for Abuja Nigeria then appear for Yaounde for January 2018.

Sisiku and e kombi dem pay FCFA 5million for appeal de case for September 2019 and since den court di daso adjourn de case.

De first hearing bi suppose for bi na for April 16 dis year and e bi kam nine moons afta, but court adjourn de case.

De reason bon bi na Sisiku and odas no bin bi court dat day.

Den for May 21 de court no shiddon because de day na public holiday.

As deh case kam up, court adjourn again for July 16 and de reason na say Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and odas no bi show for court.