‘My Boko haram uncle rape me, now I no fit forgive'

As United Nations set aside July 19 of every year to try end sexual violence in conflict, one teenager for Nigeria wey say make we hide her name don tell BBC how her uncle wey be Boko haram member and odas rape her and some odas for long.

Dis teenager say dis sad episode for her life happun after Boko Haram members attack dia town.

"Di thing happun on a Tuesday as Boko Haram enter our town, kill all di men, burn all our houses and carry all of us wey be women follow dem."

"Na dat day my uncle wey be Boko Haram member come tell me say make I stand up follow am, I don become im property and na from dat day e begin rape me."

"Na after some time due to disagreement between dem, some Boko Haram members come kill dat my uncle and marry me to anoda member."

Di girl yan say she and few odas escape from Boko Haram for wia dem keep dem around 1am because na dat time dem dey sleep.

She also add say even though dem escape but di kain stigma wey dem dey face for IDP camp wey dey Bama for Borno north-eastern Nigeria no be here.

"Anywhere we enter, pipo go dey use fingers point us say see dem, wives of Boko Haram members, like say na our fault. Personally wetin Boko Haram do me I no go ever forgive dem for life."

'My ambition'

Di teenager wey don resume her secondary school education say her dream na to become soldier one day so she go fit join di fight against Boko Haram members.

"My dream for life no pass to finish my school become soldier, enter plane and bomb every Boko Haram member, I go like make dem end for Nigeria."

Apart from school, di girl say she dey also learn tailoring for vocational centre wey dem open for dia IDP camp.

She also tok say since when her uncle and odas come dia town carry dem go, she no stop to dey cry evryday about wetin happun, until she meet Al Amin Foundation wey helep her.

UN say every June 19 dey aimed to stop sexual violence to pipo wey already dey inside different conflict and kill-kill like dis teenager.