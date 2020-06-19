Image example Flood carri Oga Basil Tariho four year old pikin waka for Agege

Papa of four years old Azeezat wey flood carri on Thursday for Agege area for Lagos say dem neva still see di baby girl upon say dem don find am enter canal for di area.Mr Basil Tariho tell BBC Pidgin say dem manage escape di flood before dia pikin fall down as dem dey run away from di house den flood carri am.

"I carri one of di baby's and my wife carri di oda one as we dey run comot, but my senior pikin fall down and di flood carri am" na so di papa tok.Emma be barber and im wife na tailor.

Image example Na dis gutter oga Basil pikin enta and im neva still find her

Di residents say goment build new road for di area but dem no consider houses wey dey below drainage level. Dem also no build big canal wey fit carri di flood wey dey come wen rain happen as di area dey on di sloapy side.As di rain come, e full di whole drainages, begin enta houses wey dey below drainage level and also cover di streets wey dey di area.

Oda pipo for dat same area hala on top di mata say dem neva see any kain flooding like dat for dia before.

Image example Pipo dey complain say na new goment canal wey dem build cause dis wahala.

E rain almost nonstop for Lagos for almost two days between Wednesday and Thursday, 17 and 18 of June, 2020. Within dat time, plenti areas for di state complain of serious flooding including Lekki.

But no be today Lagos don face flooding, na like every year mata. For 2018, di rain mata strong sotay e pursue pipo comot dia houses for Lekki area of di state.