Burna Boy Jerusalema remix with Master KG dey burst fans brain
Burnaboy collabo with South African singer Master KG for di remix of im hit song Jerusalema dey totori fans.
"Jerusalema Remix" by Master KG feature di Nigerian singer and Grammy nominated artist, Burna Boy.
For di remix, Burna bring im Afro beat style to blend with multi-talented vocalist Nomcebo Zikode for di song.
Di original version of Jerusalema by Master KG get ova 26 million views already for YouTube.
See di reasons why Jerusalema remix dey burst fans brains
Burna sing for Yoruba and Zulu
For di song Burna sing for Zulu wey be South African language and Yoruba to blend with di sweet voice of Nomcebo Zikode.
Burna voice dey on point
Oluwaburna voice, melody and delivery for dis song dey on point. Im vibe well with MasterKg South African sound and language wella.
Burna tok about im struggle
Di Grammy nominated singer lyrics tok about how in no dey perfect and im dey try to survive for jungle.
Master KG wey get di song na one of di most decorated musicians of im generation, im win di continental and African diaspora Afrima 2018 Award for Best Electro and Dance; Afrimma 2019 Award for Best Male Southern Africa; SABC Summer Song 2018 for Skeleton Move; and di Limpopo Music Award for Best House Single for Skeleton Move.
How fans react to di song
Many pipo wey don listen to di song online dey hail Burna boy.