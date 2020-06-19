Image copyright @OpenMicProdSA Twitter

Burnaboy collabo with South African singer Master KG for di remix of im hit song Jerusalema dey totori fans.

"Jerusalema Remix" by Master KG feature di Nigerian singer and Grammy nominated artist, Burna Boy.

For di remix, Burna bring im Afro beat style to blend with multi-talented vocalist Nomcebo Zikode for di song.

Di original version of Jerusalema by Master KG get ova 26 million views already for YouTube.

See di reasons why Jerusalema remix dey burst fans brains

Image copyright @burnaboy/Twitter Image example Burna boy sing for Zulu and Yoruba for di jerusalema remix

Burna sing for Yoruba and Zulu

For di song Burna sing for Zulu wey be South African language and Yoruba to blend with di sweet voice of Nomcebo Zikode.

Burna voice dey on point

Oluwaburna voice, melody and delivery for dis song dey on point. Im vibe well with MasterKg South African sound and language wella.

Burna tok about im struggle

Di Grammy nominated singer lyrics tok about how in no dey perfect and im dey try to survive for jungle.

Master KG wey get di song na one of di most decorated musicians of im generation, im win di continental and African diaspora Afrima 2018 Award for Best Electro and Dance; Afrimma 2019 Award for Best Male Southern Africa; SABC Summer Song 2018 for Skeleton Move; and di Limpopo Music Award for Best House Single for Skeleton Move.

How fans react to di song

Many pipo wey don listen to di song online dey hail Burna boy.

Skip Twitter post by @iamOkon The original Jerusalema was dope. Trying to make a remix was a risk as song could easily have been ‘spoilt’ but African Giant came through with range and added extra spice. Burna Boy na sabi Boy. Odogwu! 👏🏼 — E (@iamOkon) June 19, 2020