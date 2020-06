Image copyright Getty Images Image example Edo Govnor, Godwin Obaseki

Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki don comot from di ruling All Progressive Congress go join di People's Democratic Party.

Chief Press Secretary Crusoe Osagie confam di tori to BBC Pidgin.

Governor Obaseki bin formally announce im decision to resign im membership of di ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday 16, June 2020.

Oga Osagie add say di governor "get plans to contest dis year gubernatorial election under di PDP"

Di party for dia social media account welcome di governor for inside post afta e pick up e membership card for di party secretariat for Benin City, di state capital.

