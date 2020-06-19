Image copyright Forbes/Hushpuppi instagram

Nigerian entrepreneur, 32 year old Obinwanne Okeke, wey dem charge for $11 million internet mago mago for United States don plead guilty to di charges.,

Di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accuse di Chief Executive of Invictus Group say im dey use computer-based intrusion fraud scheme, to tiff $11 million from im victims.

Di US Attorney Office for di Eastern District of Virginia disclose say Obiwanne plead guilty to di charges.

Dem go sentence Obinwanne Okeke for October and im fit face minimum of 20 years for prison.

Court documents say Oga Okeke and di pipo wey im dey follow do internet jaguda work collect di credentials of hundreds of victims between 2015 and 2019.

For April 2018 one Unatrac Holding Limited executive become di victim of one phishing email wey allow jaguda pipo to capture login credentials. Di document show say di conspirators send fake moni transfer and dem attach fake invoice . Dem later transfer di moni abroad.

Obinwanne dey for Forbes Africa's under 30 list for 2016.

Earlier dis week, di United States Department of State place sanctions on six Nigerians for internet fraud of over $6 million.

One of dem na popular socialite, Ramoni Igbalode alias Hushpuppi

Di International Police( Interpol) and di Federal Bureau of Investigation( FBI) arrest Hushpuppi on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 for di United Arab Emirates wit connection to one $35million ventilator scam.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) wey be Nigeria corruption police say dem don begin investigate di crime wey FBI arrest am for

Dem tok say di Commission get all di details of im moni mago-mago transactions, wey involve many high-profile cyber criminals wey dey face trials inside di kontri.

And di Commission don begin work with di FBI to trace di pipo wey im dupe and oda pipo wey follow am dey do internet crime.