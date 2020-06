Image copyright GODWIN OBASEKI/FACEBOOK Image example Govnor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state join People's Democratic Party .on Friday

On Friday June 19, Govnor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, south-south Nigeria port from di ruling All Progressive Congress go join di People's Democratic Party.

Dis na afta im bin bin formally announce im decision to resign e membership of di ruling APC party on Tuesday 16, June 2020 afta dem no allow am participate for di party governorship primaries.

Chief Press Secretary Crusoe Osagie tell BBC Pidgin say di governor "get plans to contest dis year gubernatorial election under di PDP"

Obaseki im sef for inside tweet say e move show e ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo state.

Im say "e always dey committed to bring good governance and sustainable development of our dear state."

Edo govnorship election go happun for 19 September according to di kontri election office INEC.

Who be Godwin Obaseki?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Edo Govnor, Godwin Obaseki

Na July 1, 1957 dem born Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki for Benin City, south- south of Nigeria to di famous Obaseki family.

Im attend St. Matthews Anglican Primary School Benin City from dia im move to Eghosa Anglican Grammar School, Benin City for im secondary school education.

Na University of Ibadan im graduate from wia im obtain BA in Classics.

Oga Obaseki start im career for 1983 with Capital Trust Brokers Limited as stockbroker for Lagos.

E work for several private and international companies for Nigeria and outside di kontri. Before im come sidon as chairman for Edo State Government Economic and Strategy Team (EST) from March 17, 2009 until September 2016.