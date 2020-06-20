Image copyright Other

Di sudden death of Ibidunni Ighodalo, Pastor of Trinity House Church and founder of Elizabeth R events management company on di 14th of June, 2020, shock many pipo.

Tributes from far and near, from dignitaries, everybody continue to dey flow even days afta her death.

Dem bury Ibidunni for Lagos, on 20, June 2020, one week afta her death and about one month before her 40th birthday in di presence of family and few friends due to di coronavirus restrictions.

Who be Ibidunni Ighodalo?

Dem born Ibidunni for Kaduna, north west Nigeria on July 19, 1980 to chief Olaleye Ajayi and Mrs Moyinlola Ajayi.

Before her former education her family return to Ibadan where she attend primary school for command children school.

She complete her primary school for K Kotun memorial school.

She attend the federal government girls college Oyo.

Her papa die when she be 16 years old when she finish her secondary school.

For 1998 small time afta she start University, her brothers register her for one beauty competition, Miss Lux beauty pageant.

Dem challenge her to compete. She compete and win di crown. This one make her become popular for di first time.

Ibidunni complete her undergraduate education for University of Lagos where she obtain bachelors degree in microbiology.

Immediately afta university na im she start her first company, Elizabeth R event management company limited. She choose di name di company to honour her papa and also from her own middle name and initial of her papa middle name Rufus.

Image copyright Instagram/@Ibidunni_Ighodalo Image example Ibidunni and husband Pastor Ituah Ighodalo

For February 2007, Ibidun marry Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, is founder of Trinity House Church. Dem get two adopted children.

She establish di Ibidunni Ighodalo foundation because of her own struggle with infertility to help other couple wey dey struggle with infertility with IVF and other support

Her company bin dey help set up isolation centres for different states around di kontri before her sudden death.