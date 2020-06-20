Image copyright Rivers state Government

Rivers State goment don impose total lockdown for Bonny local goment area and Onne community for Eleme gocal goment area with effect from Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Dis na to check di spread of coronavirus for di state.

Dis one mean say, all residents of Bonny local goment and Onne community must stay for dia house, except those on essential services and di ones wey dey duly exempted.

Di state Govnor Nyesom Wike announce dis for inside state-wide broadcast Saturday night.

Im say all shops, offices and business places must remain closed and all gatherings, including religious, burial and wedding activities dey prohibited.

All entry and exit into di two areas, except those on essential services and duly permitted, dey also banned.

Security agencies also dey directed to enforce di lockdown and arrest and prosecute any pesin wey disobey di lockdown order.

Govnor Wike say with a total of 866 positive cases out of 2572 tested samples, di state dey gradually become di next epicentre of di virus for south-south region of di kontri.

Im add say only today, di state record 127 new cases and e don overwhelm di Isolation and Treatment Centres.

Di state also record 30 deaths, including prominent pesins while 356 pesins don recover wey dem don discharge from di treatment centres.

Di govnor come warn residents for di state to dey prepared for a state-wide lockdown if di number of new infections continue to dey increase