D'banj rape accuser react to 'unlawful arrest'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example D'banj lawyers want make Seyitan withdraw di accuse

Lawyers wey dey act on behalf of Seyitan Babatayo, di woman wey accuse Nigerian musician - D'banj of rape, don complain to police about her arrest on Tuesday as dem say e no follow law.

Earlier dis month, Seyitan allege say for 2018, di singer wey e real name na Oladapo Oyebanjo rape her.

Mike Ozekhome, wey be lawyer wey dey act on behalf of D'banj, say e client deny di accuse and don write to Seyitan to inform her say e go carry her go court unless she withdraw di allegations.

Earlier dis week, Seyitan say police arrest her, come later release her on bail. Her lawyers say dem no dey aware of any reason why dem go arrest her and dem don file complaint.

Her lawyer, Tommy Ojoge-Daniel say e client report di allege rape to di police on 8 June. She say di incident take place for one Lagos hotel for 2018.

Di police tok-tok pesin neva respond to BBC phone calls.

For recent weeks, we-no-go-gree waka don happun across Nigeria afta many rape allegations happun.

Governors from Nigeria 36 states last week declare state of emergency ova gender-based violence for di kontri.