One gas tanker wey lockdown hook for Kara bridge don explode .

Di explosion spread afta fire spread catch anoda petrol tanker wey near am.

Fire firefighters dey struggle to quench di fire wey don spread catch oda cars and houses wey dey nearby.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.