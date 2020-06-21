Image copyright Twitter

Covid-19 recoveries for Ghana rise catch 10,074, one of de highest recoveries in one day.

Ghana Health Service reveal say some 5,526 people be de latest to from de disease.

De jump in recoveries be sake of de new discharging protocols wey WHO introduce.

Sake of that health officials for Ghana dey count recovery and discharge together.

Before dem dey do three tests before dem go discharge people wey test positive.

But now dem dey discharge patients who be asymptotic after 14 days.

Ghana record 514 new Covid-19 cases which push de total number go 13,717.

Sake of de recoveries, total active cases now be 3,554.

Meanwhile de death toll rise catch 85 after 15 people die in one day.