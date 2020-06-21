Image copyright Dele Momodu/Twitter Image example De building wey dem demolish be new property wey dem dey construct for staff

Armed men for Ghana storm de residence of Nigeria High Commission for Ghana plus bulldozers which dem take destroy some buildings on de property.

De building wey dem demolish be new property wey dem dey construct for staff den visiting diplomats to de High Commission.

According to Accra-based Joy FM, one armed man allegedly threaten de Nigeria High Commission staff present say he go 'clear dem off' if dem interfere.

Head of security for de High Commission, Emmanuel Kabutey talk Joy FM say dem get backing of National Security so "if any of us try, he go clear us off."

According to Mr Kabutey, "when police come, dem no talk dem anything, instead dem go straight to de man [leader of the armed men] wey dem have friendly chat plus am, exchange numbers wey dem allowed am to go."

Police come de property top come take pictures of de demolished building but de eyewitnesses day dem no talk dem anything.

De incident wey happen last week Friday make Nigerians vex, including Foreign Affairs Minister for Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama.

We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, #Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building. — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) June 21, 2020

BBC Pidgin speak plus sources for Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ghana who confirm say dem receive news of de demolishing but dem go issue statement after dem gather some facts.