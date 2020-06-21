Nigerian doctors for state-run hospital don call off dia week long strike to give goment time to fulfil dia outstanding demand.

Di strike by di National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), wey represent 40 percent of Nigeria doctors, start last Monday but those wey dey treat coronavirus patients no join.

For communique wey dem send give BBC Pidgin, di doctors decide to suspend di strike action from Monday, June 22, by 08:00am local time (07:00 GMT).

NARD say dem arrive on top dia decision because of di intervention from di Speaker of di Federal House of Representatives, Secretary to di State Goment of di Federation and di Nigerian Governors Forum.

Di doctors bin go strike on di 15th of June to demand for di provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals, hazard allowance and life insurance for doctors wey di work for isolation centres.

Oda demands be say dem want general improvement of welfare of doctors and di sack of doctors for Plateau state .

Image example Resident doctors dey give press conference

But for dia communiqué dem say some of dis issues goment don dey meet dem dat is why dem call off di strike and these na some of di issues:

Di National Executive Council of NARD say goment don distribute PPE to some hospital and dat make dem make am regular

Di Medical Residency Training funding don dey included for di revised 2020 budget and dem go implement am as soon as dem assent di budget

On salary shortfall for 2014-2016 di Secretary to di state Goment, Boss Mustapha don agree to intervene on top di mata

Doctors wey dem sack for Jos Teaching Hospital, dem don bring dem back

Di Covid 19 inducement allowance na only 11 Federal high institution don get yet and most states neva pay.

For Nigerian doctors to go strike no be new tin especially say di health sector no dey fully funded.

Di authorities bin dey fear say di way di coronavirus case di go up for di kontri, if doctors no dey work, di matter go bad.

Di minister of information and culture Lai Muhammed, bin say dis no be time for health workers to go strike and dat for oda kontris, doctors dey rally wit dia own goment to tackle di pandemic.

E beg di doctors make dem no go strike again as goment dey do everytin to meet dia demand as dia strike don cripple di kontri public hospitals.