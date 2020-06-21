Image copyright Instagram- Tonto Dike

As pipo dey use Father's day celebration on June 21 to celebrate dia papa and di role wey men dey play for dia family, Nigerian actress, Tonto Dike, post message to celebrate herself as di papa and mama to her child.

For her Instagram post, she write say: "Happy Father's Day to me and all di amazing daddy's..."

Di Nigerian celebrity bin separate from her husband, Olakunle Churchill afta two years of marriage ontop accuse of infidelity amongst oda tins wey she come out to tok say e happun between dem.

Di two years marriage produce one child and di Nigerian actress claim say na she bin dey take care of di boy since she part ways with Churchill.

As single mother wey she be, Tonto take to her social media account to celebrate her role as a mother and as a father to her four year old son.

See how pipo on social media react to her message

Image copyright Instagram- Tonto Dike

Image copyright Instagram- Tonto Dike

Image copyright Instagram- Tonto Dike

Image copyright Instagram- Tonto Dike

Image copyright Instagram- Tonto Dike

Image copyright Instagram- Tonto Dike

Dis no be di first time wey Tonto Dike go come out to praise herself for di role wey she dey play in di life of her child

For 2018, di actress officially change her name to King Tonto. She make di change of name official wen she collect her Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of di 2019 general elections.

She say di official change of name make her feel good and she say na her decision to move unto greatness.

Meanwhile, her ex husband, Olakunle Churchill share post on im Instagram page to tok say "A father is a father, no mata di challenges wey dey for marriage..."

Im also add "I pray dis no go be di era wen single parenting go end up affecting di mentality of a child".