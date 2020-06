Image copyright Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu/Facebook

Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu don become di govenorship candidate of di ruling APC party for Edo State, South-South of Nigeria

Ize Iyamu win di governorship primaries wey dem do through direct election afta two out of di three contestants withdraw dia ticket before di election start.

E dey likely say Oga Iyamu go face di sitting governor of di state, Godwin Obaseki for di next elections, if Obaseki gbab di governorship ticket of di opposition party, People's Democratic Party.

In di past months gbas-gbos don dey happun for di state after di APC deny Godwin Obaseki ticket to run for anoda term under di party before im port go join di oppsition party.

Di question now na if Ize Iyamu fit stand against di sitting governor of di State to be di next govenor of Edo State.

Wetin we sabi about Ize Iyamu

Ize Iyamu na di former chief of staff and secretary to di Edo state government from 1999 to 2003

Im be di govnorship candidate of di Edo state People's Democratic Party for di 2016 Edo state gubernatorial election.

Im be former National vice-chairman, South-South Zone of di defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

He bin don serve as di Director General of di former govnor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole' 2nd term Campaign Organisation wen di former govnor win massive landslide for 2012 govnorship election for Edo State.

Oga Ize Iyamu also bin act as di Coordinator of Goodluck/Sambo Campaign Organisation.