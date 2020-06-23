Image copyright Hamza Ibrahim Image example Di workers dey sleep for ground for di factory

28 year old Hamza Ibrahim na graduate of Bayero University Kano and one of di about 300 pipo wey Nigeria police say dem 'rescue' from Popular Farms wey dey produce rice for Kano after dem get complain say dem lock pipo up dey work for dem.

Hamza wey tell BBC say e start work with Popular Farms wey get Indian owners for November 2019 and dey manage im N28,000 monthly salary, say dia trouble start when nationwide lockdown start because of coronavirus.

"I dey among workers wey police rescue from Popular Farms on Monday and wetin happun be say as nationwide lockdown start, instead of di rice company to obey goment orders and close dia factory, dem call tell us say pipo wey wan stay work during lockdown make dem stay, say dem go increase N5000 for dia salary na dat one make some first stay."

"After some time, pipo wey no gree stay sef come dey receive call with threat of losing dia job because dem need pipo to dey run shifts with pipo wey stay. So many like me out of fear run come back."

"Na so dem lock us up allowing us to rest for only small time, no prayers allowed, no family visits, dis na how many of us spend our last three months, e get my colleague wey work 24 hours straight without rest."

Hamza say e happy as police 'rescue' dem from di place and no be small jubilation im family do as dem see am on Monday.

"My family happy wella because e don tay wey dem see me. I dey beg goment to provide us with beta jobs so that foreigners no go come dey suffer us like this." Im tok.

Kano police command tok-tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna say, di case still dey under investigation but na case of 'wrongful confinement' that is holding pipo against dia will.

Image copyright Hamza Ibrahim Image example Hamza Ibrahim say dem no dey even allow dem pray

"We don go comot di workers from di place and we dey continue to investigate wetin happun and we go update the public soon."

Anoda source for police wey say make BBC no tok im name explain how dem dey see dis case.

"Dis pipo na dem go find work themselves and dem no complain from di start, na as lockdown start and dis company no wan make dia work stop come force dis pipo to work against dia will, using dia poverty to promise dem small money as overtime payment wey many say dem no still give dem, so no doubt say dem commit crime, and di managers admit so after we gbab dem."

Dis statement na something wey Hamza agree with, e also tell BBC say na by themselves dem apply to work dia and na during coronavirus lockdown dem begin to lock dem so dat work go always dey go on.

BBC try contact oga Kareem Saka and Mallam Hassan wey dey manage di farms to hear from dem but dia numbers no go through and dem no reply text message.

Meanwhile authorities don shut down t=di farm as investigation dey go on.