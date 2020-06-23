Chichi Igbo: 'Di kain Internet bully I dey face daily, if my skin no tight I for don kpai'

For dis video, Chichi Igbo follow BBC Pidgin yan ontop her experience with cyber bullying.

Chichi Igbo wey pipo know as Chified na ex footballer, fashion designer, personal trainer and artiste.

According to her, di kain internet bully wey she dey go through daily for don make her kpai if she no strong.

Chichi wey don dey train since 2005 say she wan make everybody know say e no just start one day, say na lifestyle for her.