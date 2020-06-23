Image copyright Getty Images Image example Muslims for Mecca, Saudi Arabia on August 7 2019

Saudi Arabia go limit di number of pipo wey go fit take part in dis year Hajj to Mecca because of di coronavirus.

According to statement from di country Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, dem take dis decision sake of say di pandemic still dey on and di risk of coronavirus to spread for crowded spaces and large gatherings and transmission between kontries still dey.

"E don dey decided say Hajj for dis year (1441 H/ 2020 AD) go happun wia limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities wey already dey reside for Saudi Arabia go fit perform am".

"Dis decision na one we we take to ensure say pipo perform Hajj in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and di necessary social distancing protocols to protect human beings from di risk wey dey associated to di pandemic and also in accordance with di teachings of Islam in preserving di lives of human beings". Di statement tok.

Di statement also add say di Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wey dia top priority na to always enable Muslim pilgrims to perform Hajj and Umrah rites safely and securely don take di mata seriously since di beginning of di pandemic to take all necessary precautionary measures to protect pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia don record more dan 160,000 cases and 1,307 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Na more dan two million Muslims perform Hajj last year, and more dan 1.8 million pilgrims from dat figure travel go Saudi Arabia from abroad to take part.

To perform di Hajj na one of di five pillars of Islam and na one of di biggest religious gatherings for di world. Hajj dey happun two months and 10 days afta Ramadan end, during di Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.

Di Hajj bin dey scheduled dis year to start at di end of July.