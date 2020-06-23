Image copyright Facebook/ Olamide Omajuwa Alli

Police for Lagos, Nigeria say dem don comot di deadibody of two pipo, one couple Olamide Alli 'f' 25 years old and Chris Ndukwe 'm' 39 years old from di man residence for Ilasan, Lekki, Lagos.

According to di police, na arounf 4:00pm on 21 June, 2020, na im poice receive information say something happun.

Wen team of homicide detectives reach di crime scene, dem find di woman in a pool of her blood with deep cuts for her head. Di man mouth bin dey foam with whitish substance.

Tori be say di man stab di woman to death with kitchen knife before im drink poison, wey police suspect say na snipper insecticides.

Police say dem recover two kitchen knife wey stain with blood, two empty bottles of di poisonous substances, three empty cans of red bull energy drink and one plier.

Information from family members reveal say di couples bin dey relationship for over seven years, though dem no dey married, dem get two boys, ages 7 and 3.

Di woman bin visit di man togeda with her 22 years old sister, one night before di incident.

Tori be say na di sister be di first to notice say di couple bin don die before she raise alarm.

For her statement, she say loud music from di room wia di deadi body dey bin her up, as herself and di children bin sleep for different room. E no dey clear yet wetin cause di incident.

Police for Lagos, dey investigate di mata.