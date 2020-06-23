Image copyright Getty Images

Kano state commissioner of Education Mohammed Sa'id Kiru tell BBC say wetin some pipo dey yan say dem don suspend online classes for schools wey dey di northwest state no be true.

According to di commissioner, wetin dem suspend na schools wey say dem dey do tests and exams online and by di time every oda school resume dem na third term dem go enter instead of second term wey everybodi dey.

"How Kano goment go cancel online classes when we even dey pay money for Radio and TV for make our students dey learn for house. Wetin we suspend na wetin some schools bin wan do dat is to do tests and exams online and by di time everybody resume, na third term dem go enter instead of second term wey dey every school calendar."

"Wetin dem wan do be say as schools dey resume as dem declare third term, parents must pay new school fees, dis na wetin we say we no gree and we don call all di concerned schools tok to dem and dem gree."

Kano goment bin close all schools wey di state since March 25th 2020 in order to stop spread of coronavirus. On Sunday, di state set up committee to chook eye inside resumption date.

Earlier on, Cross River state bin postpone di resumption of schools till further notice.

Di state for di south south of di kontri bin dey plan to test run di resumption of schools on 16 June, 2020.

Di plan before na for three schools to resume for di three senatorial districts.

Goment suppose monitor dem for di next 14 days and do community before oda schools go dey allowed to resume.

Cross River for become die first state for Nigeria wia schools for resume.

Na since March 26 federal goment close down all school for di kontri sake of coronavirus.

Image copyright Goment house press Calabar Image example Cross River stat goment say di production of protective gear na part of dia plans to fight, Covid-19. for di state

Di state goment bin roll out measures for schools to follow wen dem resume, like di wearing of face masks and face shield to school.

Oda measures na di washing of hands plus di use of hand sanitizers join.

But one goment official for di state tell BBC Pidgin say di state get plenty pressure from federal goment ontop dia plan to resume.

Some organisations like di Nigerian Medical Association and concerned parents also no buy di idea.

On Monday 15 June, 2020, di Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 for di kontri tok say e no dey safe to reopen schools, television viewing centres and oda areas of public interest.

Di PTF Chairman and Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Boss Mustapha, say:

"We don receive reports say some states dey reason di opening of schools, television viewing centres, sports stadium and oda places wia large gatherings fit happun.

"The Presidential Task Force dey tok again say e no dey safe yet to do so and make dem exercise utmost caution in dis regard," e tok..

Cross River na di only state for Nigeria wey never record any case of coronavirus according to di kontri Centre for Disease Control.