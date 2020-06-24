Image copyright Victor Giadom/Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday throw im weight behind Victor Giadom as di 'authentic' acting chairman of Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party.

Dis one mean say di drama and confusion wey cover di goment party be like say e don dey end now wey Buhari don support Gaidom as di party's authentic chairman.

President Buhari don receive advice wey convince am on di position of di law as far as di situation dey for di party and im don determine say di law dey on di side Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

Oga Giadom tell BBC Pidgin, say as di presidnecy don recognise am as di acting national chairman of di party, im dey ask all di members of di All Progressive Congress to support di NEC meeting wey go happun on Thursday 25th June ,make dem for fit find lasting solution to all di crisis for di party.

Im add am say now wey e don dey obvious say na im be di party national chairman , im go ask every oda pesin wey di decision affect to join hand wit am make dem for fit solve all di gbas-gbos wey dey happun for di party.

President Buhari go attend di NEC Meetin wey Giadom go chair.

Na wetin Buhari tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu tok for tweet.

According to di party constitution, na only di national executive committee or di national convention of di party members fit to solve dia katakata wey dey tear di goment party apart.

So as tins be so, e dey safe to say na Victor Giadom be di duly recognise chairman of di APC, by Nigerian law.

Di APC dey face di risk of losing two states govnorship elections wey go happun for Edo and Ondo state if dem no solve di crisis.