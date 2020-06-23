Obaseki react to court suit wey wan stop am to contest inside PDP primary for Edo state

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Edo Govnor, Godwin Obaseki dey find second term

Special adviser to Edo state govnor for media and communications strategy, Crusoe Osagie, tell BBC say one mata wey dey Federal High court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state wey wan stop Godwin Obaseki to participate for di opposition Peoples Democratic Party primary no go stand as e dey against im right to freely associate.

Oga Osagie say, e no dey possible for anybody to say im dey vex becos Govnor Obaseki join PDP becos di govnor move to contest primary for PDP, dem do am according to di rules and law and principles of di party.

Dis reaction dey come afta one federal high court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state grant request to hear di mata wey wan stop di Edo state govnor sharp-sharp.

"As long as im no break di law of di constitution, e no get any reason for anyone else to disrespect anybody right.

"Di waiver wey di govnor get follow all di due process according to di constitution of di PDP to give am di waiver, if you tok of im joining di party, dem make sure say dem follow di rules of di party to add am for di party. So im no break any PDP constitutional rule and dat na why we know say di court go troway di decision, im tok.

Image copyright Ogbeide Ihama for Governor Support Group Image example Ogbeide Ihama na member of National Assembly

Di govnor lawyers don already dey try solve di mata of di High Court decision.

Di order of di Federal High Court for Port Harcourt to hear di suit wey wan stop Obaseki dey come, afta PDP govnorship aspirant and di House of Representative member wey dey represent Oredo Federal Constituency, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihiama,file suit make Obaseki no follow do di party primary wey go happun on June 25, 2020.

Im say only those wey buy form during di timeframe di party bin lay down suppose dey allowed to participate for di primary.

Justice Emmanuel Obile, move di case to June 24 for hearing.

"We believe dem go allow di law to take im course and wen dat one happun, dem go allow my govnor to exercise im right. I mean im na citizen of dis kontri and im dey free to associate wit any group as long as im do am according to di law wey rule dat group," Oga Osagie tok.

Govnor Godwin Obaseki port go PDP on Friday 19 June, afta im formally announce im decision to resign as All Progressive Congress party membership on Tuesday 16 June

We don update dis tori.