Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ron Jeremy is facing up to 90 years behind bars

Authorities don charge Blue film star Ron Jeremy with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth woman, according to prosecutors.

He dey face accusation of attacking di women between 2014 and 2019. Di alleged victims dey between di age of 25 and 46.

Di 67-year-old na one of di biggest names for pornography and don feature in more dan 2,000 films wey date back to di 1970s.

If dem find am guily, e fit face up to 90 years behind bars.

Mr Jeremy, wey im real name na Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, dey face accuse say e rape one 25-year-old woman for one house for West Hollywood, according to one statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Three of di alleged attacks take place inside one bar for di same Los Angeles neighbourhood from 2017 to 2019.

Prosecutors say dem go ask for bail of $6.6 million (£5.2 million).

Authorities drop anoda separate case for 2016.

For 2017, Rolling Stone report say more dan one dozen women don accuse Mr Jeremy of sexual misconduct, including say e touch wia e no suppose touch without permission, non-consensual digital penetration, and sexual assault.

He bin tell di magazine say e "never and go never rape anyone".