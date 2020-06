Another Ghanaian take Electoral Commission (EC) for go court for de third time sake of dema decision to compile new voters register.

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey dey ask say make de Accra High court declare say de EC no get de mandate to compile a new register.

In de writ against de EC, he want make de court rule say until dem revoke de current voters register by law wey parliament pass, de current voters register be de only register wey Ghana go fit use for de 2020 elections.

This court cases go fit affect EC and Ghana elections?

With three cases wey dey court against Ghana EC, e dey mean say until both Supreme Court and Accra High Court pass ruling on de cases, de Electoral Commission of Ghana no fit go ahead plus dema compilation of new voters register.

De two pending cases against de EC also dey raise similar concerns, but check like de only difference be de Accra High Court where dem sue de EC dis time while de other two be Supreme Court.

Dem go do hearing on de two earlier cases against de EC which dey before Supreme on Wednesday June 24, wey dem go hear de new case filed for de High Court on Monday, June 29.

Date wey EC set to start de compilation of names for new register be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 across de country for de presidential and parliamentary elections for Ghana.

But if de courts no finish hear and make ruling on de three court cases by de proposed June 30, 2020 date den dis go fit affect de December 2020 elections for Ghana.

Why Opposition NDC dey against new register

Ghana opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) say de compilation of new voters register go disenfranchise millions of voters sake of dem no want use current voters ID card as basis for new registration.

Instead, de EC come up plus three new ways for people to proof say dem be Ghanaians.

First be say one for get National Identification Authority (NIA) card, second if you get Ghanaian passport you fit register.

Third option which EC give which be say if you no get the first two, you for get two Ghanaians wey register already to validate say you be Ghanaian.

De NDC say besides disenfranchising people, de coronavirus pandemic too be issue sake of dis registration exercise go expose Ghanaians to possible infection.