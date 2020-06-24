Image copyright UNHCR Nigeria

For wetin be record for Nigeria, on 23 June UNHCR announce music star 2Baba aka Innocent Idibia as di first goodwill ambassador wey di kontri go produce.

UNHCR, di United Nations refugee agency say, for di past three years, di award-wining 'African Queen' musician don dey give ogbonge support to dia LuQuLuQu campaign - wey bi pan-African movement of different-different pipo wey wan see to am say those wey conditions don drive comot dia house, fit get betta future.

Inside one video wey UNHCR Nigeria release wit di announcement, 2Baba wey formerly dey answer Tuface, say im "dey very honoured and very happy at di same time" to become ambassador.

Di refugee agency say for 2017, 2Baba follow dem travel go visit pipo wey katakata don chose comot dia house for Borno IDP camp, north-eastern Nigeria.

Wit dis new role, for which many congratulations don dey enta for di singer-songwriter, wetin 2Baba work go be? And wait first, wetin pesin need to do to get dis kain appointment?

To be UN Goodwill Ambassador:

United Nations get rules and wetin dem dey torchlight before dem fit choose goodwill ambassador to represent any of dia agency, like UNICEF, UNDP, WHO etc.

You must be ogbonge popular pesin from di world of art, literature, science, entertainment, sports or oda fields of public life

You must ready to volunteer your time, talent and passion to raise awareness of United Nations work to improve di lives of billions of pipo everywhere

You go get good character, sabi how to tok to decision makers for di society

You go get name wey not only your kontri pipo sabi, but also internationally

You no go dey get salary, although UN go chook $1/year for your hand as sign of payment

Image copyright UNHCR Nigeria

Which work UN goodwill ambassador dey do?

Dis one depend on di kain UN agency pesin dey work for and di talent wey di pesin get.

Like 2Baba, im talent na to sing, so im go sing well-well everytime im go visit those wey katakata don chase dem from dia house.

Also anytin wey go bring shame to di name of United Nations, di goodwill ambassador must run from am.

United Nations say di number of Goodwill Ambassadors and Messengers of Peace (di oda type) wey dem get pass 400 all over di world, you fit be di next one?