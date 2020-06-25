Ajimobi dies: Senator Abiola Ajimobi don die - See wetin we sabi about im death of di ex-Govnor of Oyo State

Wia dis foto come from, TTwitter/@AAAjimobi

Senator Abiola Ajimobi, wey bin former govnor of Oyo State, south west Nigeria don die at di age of 70.

Na one close aide of di Senator confam di tori of Ajimobi death to BBC Pidgin on Thursday evening of 25 June.

Oda of im close friends don begin post sorry messages of im death. Tori be say im die for one private hospital inside Lagos.

Oga Ajimobi dead mata land afta di former govnor spend weeks inside intensive care for coronavirus complications, according to wetin Akin Alabi wey be federal lawmaker and political associate of di late senator tok.

Who be Abiola Ajimobi?

Senator Abiola Ajimobi na former govnor of Oyo state South-West of Nigeria wey serve between 2011 - 2019.

Before im become govnor of Oyo im bin serve as Deputy Minority leader for Senate for 2003.

But Oga Ajimobi lose im Oyo South senatorial district seat to People Democratic Party Kola Balogun for 2019.

Im dey married to Florence Ajimobi and dem get five children.

Around 18 June, rumours bin dey fly upandan say di lawmaker and former govnor don die, only for im daughter Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi to comot for social media to deny am.

Inside interview with BBC Yoruba on Tuesday, 16, June , 2020, im tok-tok pesin Bolaji Tunji tok say 'Ajimobi say im go settle all di wahala wey dey di political party during dia National Executive Council (NEC) meeting'.