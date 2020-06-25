Image copyright Getty Images Image example File picture wey show road afta earthquake

Ghana record three earth tremors last night for the capital city, Accra.

De first tremor happen around 10.45pm in de evening, second and di third one too happen continuously like that.

Residents for Accra who dey areas like Kasoa, Bubuashie, Dansoman, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Weija Tetegu, Gbawe, Aplaku, Sowutuom, Awoshie, Adenta among experience de tremors.

Some residents abandon dema homes for some time to find safety for open grounds.

While pipo begin post dia experience ontop social media.

One of de major earthquakes Ghana happen be around 1939, where damage chaw properties den stuff.

