Ghana go reconstruct Nigeria High Commission building 'as soon as possible'

Ghana foreign affairs minister say di kontri go reconstruct di building wey some pipo demolish inside di Nigerian High Commission compound for Accra.

According to report, armed men storm di compound last week and destroy di buildings under construction. Authorities don arrest two pipo over di incident.

Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey say di goment go restore di building to e original state as soon as possible.

She add say dem go issue di High Commission with a title deed for di land to regularize Nigeria ownership of di property in question.

Ms Botchwey say Ghana dey committed to ensuring di safety of members of di diplomatic corps.

She say di goment dey engage Nigeria to calm tension between di two countries.