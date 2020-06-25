All Progressives Congress NEC meeting wey Victor Giadom call don dissolve APC National Working Committee

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari win din 2015 and 2019 elections under All Progressives Congress

Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) don dissolve di party National Working Committee (NWC) alias party executives.

Dis tori mean say di APC NWC no dey exist again, na di decision wey dem just take for di party National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

Di Acting National Chairman of di party Victor Giadom na im call for dis meeting and President Muhammadu Buhari also attend di meeting inside Abuja.

Di decision follow recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari and so di National Working Committee (NWC) of di All Progressives Congress (APC) don dey dissolved.

Dem also appoint caretaker chairman wey go organize national convention to elect new national officers of di goment party.

Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni na im di NEC appoint as di chairman, All Progressives Congress caretaker committee and extraordinary national convention.