BBC World Service dey do collabo wit MTN

BBC World Service dey collabo wit MTN Nigeria to deliver BBC News Minute bulletins free of charge to pipo wey subscribe to MyMTN APP for Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin.

Dis na di firs time wey international news organisation dey show for MyMTN App.

Di BBC News Minute na 60 seconds news summary wey dey give di latest informate to audience of different age dem on wetin dey trend, international news, sport, technology, science and entertainment.

Wit dis new arrangement, audience go fit to enjoy BBC News Minute anytime dem want, weda for night or day.

As fake news full almost all Nigeria and Africa media, dis collabo wit MTN go make sure say customers get di correct and accurate news from BBC.

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, di Head of West Africa Languages for BBC World Service say: "Dis collabo wit MTN na di koko of BBC commitment to reach audience anywia dem dey. Dis na one of di ways BBC dey take show im commitment to Nigeria and we happy about dis new engagement wit young pipo for di kontri."

Di chief digital officer of MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao say: "We dey proud of dis collabo. Dis na one of di ways we dey give young Nigeria pipo relevant informate."

Kolawole Oyeyemi, General Manager, Customer experience say: "dis dey show our passion to deliver best customer care experience possible to our customers wey dey use MyMTN App."