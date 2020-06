Godwin Obaseki don become Edo PDP govnorship candidate

Edo State Govnor, Godwin Obaseki don become PDP govnorship candidate for di Edo election wey go happun for September, 2020.Di Govnor return unopposed afta im only only rival for di primary election, Ken Imasuagbon, step down for am.

Imasuagbon, wey bin tok say im no go step down for Obaseki before di primary election announce im withdrawal just some minutes before di party primaries start.

Anoda arc rival of Obaseki for di PDP ticket, Engr. Gideon Ikhine bin step down earlier for di incumbent governor, wey comot from di All Progressive Congress (APC) wen di party disqualify am to contest for di primaries before im go join di opposition party, PDP, on Friday.Even though Imasuagbon don step down from di contest wia 2,229 delegates go choose di PDP governorship flagbearer, di voting still happun to confam say na Godwin Obaseki be di PDP govnorship candidate.