Coronavirus cases: How Cameroon 'scale up' 10,100 recovery

Cameroon Health minister Manaouda Malachie don announce more dan 10,000 pipo don recover from coronavirus.

Di minister post Tweet for night, 2,326 pipo recover inside in 24 hours and kontri pipo di wanda how dis happun.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Tonight we have 12,592 confirmed cases, including 2,179 active cases, with 10,100 recovered and 313 deaths. We are around 80,000 tests carried out. The teams remain mobilized but let's help them by strictly observing the barrier measures to break the chain of contamination — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) June 24, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Just now Cameroon get 2,179 active cases, 50 inside oxygen, 313 pipo don die, 10,100 cases well form coronavirus since March 6 weh kontri confirm de first case.

Plenti pipo well afta minister bi announce say Cameroon go enta peak period for Coronavirus by 15 June.

Oga Malachie explain say na because plenti testing di go on quick-quick now dan before and deh also take care of de pipo dem weh deh si-sick quick-quick.

Manaouda Malachie don explain de strategy na for follow three T's-Test Tracking and Treating.

Esther Kimbi, one woman weh e test positive tell BBC News Pidgin say as de test positive, deh put e for confinement immediately and say e don di better now.

Testing

Just now Cameroon don test about 80,000 pipo, Malachie Manaouda don tok and e bi explain before say as Cameroon enta de peak period-wen deh cases increase, de target na for test 50,0000 pipo by June 15. Dis show say Cameroon test about 30,000 more pipo inside two weeks.

Tracking

Covid-19 emergency coordination centre say deh di also follow contacts for pipo weh deh get de virus, and for de past week till June 18, de follow about 28,305 contacts and e about 3737 komot positive.

Treating

Before pipo bi di waka from one hospital to anoda, and some pipo di die wit no treatment.

Minister say treatment centres for Yaoundé laik for military stadium and Orca for Carrefour Foe, and for Mbappe Leppe stadium don di function. Also, deh say as deh di test fast some pipo weh deh no di too sick fit also get well fast.

Minister don send message for thanks health workers weh deh dey for fore front for treat kontri pipo.