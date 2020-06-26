Justice for Kadijah: Dem rape and strangle my five-year-old daughter'

Wia dis foto come from, Congolese Saccoh

Di rape and killing of one five-year-old girl for Sierra Leone don cause shock, anger and ogbonge protests for di kontri.

I-no-go-gree pipo mostly young pipo, dey demand justice for Kadijah Saccoh wey dem rape several times and murder for Freetown, plus oda victims of sexual violence.

For di front of di cry for justice for Kadijah na her father, Abubakarr Saccoh wey dey hope say Kadijah death na wetin go be di turning point for di issue of rape and sexual violence against girls and women for Sierra Leone.

Authorities don arrest four suspects for di rape and murder of Kadijah, Kadijah aunty wey she bin dey live with, and di aunty son wey be Kadijah cousin.

Dem no support media player for your device

Wetin happun to Kadijah

Kadijah Papa and mama no dey togeda and both of dem dey abroad. She bin dey live with her mama sister, her aunty for Freetown.

Her papa wey travel go America wen Kadijah be one years bin don do her papers for her to travel go join am before di tragedy happun

"She be very very smart girl, she grow up very fast. Dem born Kadijah during hard time, di time of di Ebola outbreak for Sierra Leone, di last night of di Ebola lockdown. Di entire neighbourhood wia we dey live, everybody love Kadijah". Saccoh tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Congolese Saccoh

'Dem rape and strangle her'

Saccoh cry ontop TV for interview for Ishay Sesay programme HOME, as im narrate wetin happun to im little girl.

Im say all di papers bin don set for im to carry Kadijah go America but some court issue between Kadijah mama and imsef to grant am permission to do so bin dey delay di waka.

"Last Wednesday I go shop for Kadijah and her sister for school shoes, I buy shoes for Kadijah sister but I say make I call my aunty so she fit tell me Kadijah size since she dey grow so fast but my phone bin don die so I say I go call di next day wey be Thursday I think".

"My aunty come call me dey shout for phone, I say I no fit hear her, she just dey shout dey shout say Kadijah don die. Kadijah don die. I tell her you know say today na by birthday, but she just dey shout, she no hear dat one."

Saccoh say he hang up di phone to call him sister to find out wetin happun. Di sister tell am say Kadijah bin dey sick but Saccoh say wen dem send her di picture of Kadijah body im begin suspect fowl play. Im come demand for autopsy.

Dem no support media player for your device

"Dem bin don dey ready to bury her, I tell dem say no way una no go bury her, dem threaten me, I be Muslim, nobody don ever do dis kain tin for my family, dem say na disgrace". Im tok.

Saccoh involve di police and eventually im stop dem from burying Kadijah but di result of di autopsy na wetim Saccoh say im no ever reason. Rape no ever enta im mind.

"If God bin ask me, say you go get beautiful daughter, smart but she go die dis way, I go tell God, no give me daughter, if you go give me son wey go live, please give me son no give me daughter wey dem go punish and die dis way".

"Kadijah die because of her gender, she no suppose die because she be girl, dat na why she die, because of her sexuality. Na shocking news wen dem call me say dem rape and murder her".

"Dem strangle her, Kadijah need justice, we need help, if she get am, I believe most of di oda child molesters go fear if you touch anoda girl you go enta trouble". Im tok.

Authorities dey investigate di mata and four suspects dey dia hand including di aunty Kadijah bin dey live with and her cousin wey be di aunty pikin.

Kadijah death don open wound for di West African kontri wia di issue of women's rights groups na problem.

More dan 8,500 cases of sexual and gender-based violence na im dem report to police for Sierra Leone in 2018, one third involve minors.

President Bio bin declare national emergency over sexual violence for February 2019 afta im hear testimony from anoda five-year-old girl wey paralyse afta dem rape her.

Child rapists dey face life imprisonment under law wey dem introduce for September, wey raise di penalties for sexual violence but di fear na say di kontri no get all e take to solve rape cases.