Liverpool win Premier League: Reds 30-year wait for top-flight title don end

Liverpool 30-year wait for di top-flight title is all over afta Manchester City lose 2-1 to Chelsea to confirm di Reds as Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp side bin only need one victory to seal di league but City failure to win mean say nobody fit catch dem.

Na Liverpool 19th top-flight title and dia first since 1989-90.

But, despite waiting three months to celebrate dis moment because of coronavirus, di city mayor don draw ear give fans to 'stay home'.

As di global pandemic change life for England and make dem suspend di Premier League, di Reds supporters endure wait to see how di league season go conclude, with some early suggestions dem for even declare am null and void, wey mean say dem for wipe out dia remarkable efforts from the record books.

Thankfully for dem, dis wan no come to pass, with di Premier League wey return to action dis month, allowing enabling dem to cap dia ogbonge success.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Flags and banners replace fans as Liverpool return to Anfield following di coronavirus pandemic

However, because of di measures put in place in response to di virus, di Reds no go dey able to celebrate dia long-awaited success with dia supporters immediately, at least not in di traditional sense.