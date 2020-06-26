APC caretaker committee: Five things di new party leaders need to do fast to move forward

On Thursday, 25, June, 2020, di National Executive Committee(NEC) wey be di highest organ of di ruling All Progressive Congress for Nigeria, take di bold step to end di crisis wey dey cause kata-kata for di party.

President Muhammadu Buhari for di emergency meeting wey hold for villa wit oda leaders of di party, di APC NEC, sack di party National Working Committee wey di suspended chairman Adams Oshiomhole bin dey lead.

Buhari replace dem with a 13-man caretaker /special convention committee wit Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni as chairman.

Buni tell party members for di party secretariat say dia mandate na to make sure say dem reposition di party, ensure justice for all and convention wey go usher in new set of leaders wey go run di affairs of di party.

But dis move by NEC don dey generate im own tension for di party. While some believe say e go solve di kasala wey dey ground for di party, odas say, e fit fuel more crisis for di ruling party.

Barely hours afta di new leadership take over to run di affairs of di party, di sacked NWC say wetin presido do dey illegal and dem hold talks wit dia lawyers to consider dia next action.

Di Hilliard Eta-led 18 members of the NWC wey dey loyal to Adams Oshiomhole say di NEC meeting no dey in line wit di party constitution.

Dia argument be say na only di National Chairman and di NWC get di power to call any form of meeting and dem suppose give 14-days notice and if na emergency meeting, 7 days according to di party constitution.

From di tone of dia statement, di sacked NWC members don dey gear up to go court and dem say dem go reveal dia plan later.

So wetin go be di challenges ahead of di new caretaker committee?

Reconcile party Members wey di vex

One of di major challenge for dis set of leaders na to reconcile dis party members wey dey vex.

Political expert believe say if di sacked NWC go court, e fit tear di party apart and so di first task na to water down dia anger make dem no take further court action.

If anoda crisis raise im head for di party, e go fit affect di party unity ahead of Edo and Ondo state governorship election.

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmaad Wetin we call dis foto, Picture form di APC NEC meeting of 25, June, 2020 wey some members attend virtually

Party Unity

Wen a house divide against imself and unity no dey, for sure e go affect dia success.

With di way wey plenti pipo dey vex sake of di kasala and fight -fight wey don di happun for di party, many go expect say make dis new leaders try ginger dia 16 million members and build structure wey go unite di party.

Di new leaders according to some experts must resume tok wit oda national and state leaders to see how dem go unite di party and stand kampe if not wetin happun to PDP for 2015 fit happun wey lead to some faction dumping di party.

Success for Edo/Ondo Election

Another issue wey di new caretaker committee gatz do na to start to prepare di ground for Edo and Ondo state governorship election.

Dem gatz begin dia political calculation for di two state and come up wit strategy wey fit make di party win those election, if not e go hard.

Especially for Edo, di way wey di party conduct im primary and di way wey e fight di sitting govnor Godwin Obaseki, don make some pipo for di state wey even loyal to di party to begin think twice.

Also as di sitting govnor and now wey e don port to di opposition party, PDP e go dey hard to unseat am.

So di caretaker committee, gatz hit di ground running on top edo election wey go hold for 19th of September.

For Ondo state, di party don already get two faction and fight -fight wey bin dey happun for di headquarters bin don di affect dia chance to get candidate for di party.

Di Ondo election suppose happun for October 10, and e go wise for di new leaders to make sure dem hold primary wey everybody for di party go accept.

Raise di party image among Nigerians

For di past few years, di way Nigerians dey take see di ruling party and dia leaders don change and public acceptance of di party don dey shrink like crayfish as many believe say di party neva meet all dia campaign promises.

Di new leadership gatz try to improve di image of di party and ensure say governors and elected leaders of di party begin do well and come up wit policy wey go benefit di pipo.

Transparent Convention

One of di main task of di caretaker committee na to hold convention wey dey transparent and elect national leaders for di party wey go kontinu to run di affairs of di party.

Di way and manner wey dem go do dis convention go make or destroy di party especially say many of di party members don dey chook eye for di next presidential election.