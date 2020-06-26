Senator Ajimobi death: Lagos state goment confam how di former Oyo state govnor take die

Wia dis foto come from, Abiola Ajimobi

Lagos state goment don confam di cause of death of di former Oyo state govnor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

According to statement from di Commissioner of Health of di state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Ajimobi die on Thursday, June 25, 2020 for First Cardiologist Consultant, one private COVID19 approved care facility for Lagos state.

"Di former govnor die from multiple organs failure afta complications from Covid-19 infection,"

"On behalf of di Covid-19 Lagos incident Commander and di entire Covid19 Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolence to di family of di former govnor and di pipo of Oyo state". Di statement tok.