Hushpuppi: Video of Hushpuppi arrest in Dubai dey make many wonder who be Ramoni Igbalode wey police catch for 'Fox hunt 2' operation - See wetin we sabi

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Hushpuppi

Hushpuppi arrest video wey don go viral afta Dubai police catch di Nigerian Instagram celebrity inside one 'Fox hunt 2' operation inside United Arab Emirates.

Now many pipo dey ask kwesions like who be Hushpuppi girlfriend? Who be Hushpuppi parents? Odas dey ask wetin be Hushpuppi net worth afta Dubai police release di arrest video wey on Thursday.

But Hushpuppi no be di real name of dis man wey Dubai police arrest for internet crime wey worth ova N160bn - dat na 1.6 billion dirham to naira.

See wetin we sabi about Hushpuppi

Im real name na Ramoni Igbalode, dem born am for June 14.

From reports wey we gada, dem born and raise am for Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial capital and na dia e grow up.

More dan 50 Facebook accounts dey registered wit Hushpuppi name and all of dem dey suggest say im come from different cities for di kontri.

Hushpuppi dey popular for Instagram sake of di way im dey showcase expensive cloths, cars, shoes and even travels.

Till Dubai police dem arrest am for June 2020 , Ramoni dey live for Dubai.

One of di Facebook account wit di name 'Raymond Hushpuppy', e claim say im come from Nsukka, e dey live for Enugu and im go school for Imo Satate University for Owerri. E no dey clear if dis na di true identity of Ramoni Igbalode as oda facebook accounts dey suggest different schools and different place of birth.

For di last post wey im share before dem arrest am, he showcase one 2021 white RollsRoyce Cullinan wey worth ova $320,000

Inside di video wey trend for social media, dem tok say im and some oda pipo be suspect of internet mago-mago and dem don defraud almost 2 million pipo of dia moni.

For im official Instagram accout, Ramoni claim say im be Real Estate Developer

Wia dis foto come from, SCREENSHOT/DUBAI MEDIA OFFICE TWITTER VIDEO

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) wey be Nigeria corruption police say dem dey investigate di crime wey FBI arrest am for-$35million ventilator scam and dem to plan to drag come Naija to ansa kwesions for im 'sins'..

EFCC tok say di Commission get all di details of im moni mago-mago transactions, wey involve many high-profile cyber criminals wey dey face trials inside di kontri.

And di Commission don begin work with di FBI to trace di pipo wey im dupe and oda pipo wey follow am dey do di internet crime.

See as some Nigerians celebrities and influencers react to Hushpuppi arrest

Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off. Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi . This is really denting to our image as a people , but like I always say ,fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians . Hardworking . dedicated, committed. — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) June 25, 2020

But 2 million victims wow!! Imagine someone had saved a nice sum for their retirement...and its all gone in a blink of an eye. Could damn near push someone to suicide. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) June 25, 2020

It's all fun and game....

Millions of families and lives ruined

Billions stolen ....l just watched the

Hushpuppi arrest video — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) June 25, 2020

1.9 million victims.. wow — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) June 25, 2020