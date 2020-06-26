N-Power requirements and how to apply for N-Power 2020 registration wey be Nigeria recruitment portal to empower young pipo

Wia dis foto come from, NPower Wetin we call dis foto, N-Power na job creation and empowerment programme of National Social Investment Programme of Nigeria goment. Di programme na to help young Nigerians.

N-Power, Nigeria goment youths empowerment programme, don draw ear give kontri pipo say application into dia scheme na free of charge.

Dis dey come as dem tweet say some pipo bin attempt to register before dem officially open di application by 11:45PM on Friday 26 June.

According to authentic infomate from N-Power dat registration dey null and void - meaning say all di pipo wey don register before 11:45PM on Friday na 'banza'.

Tori be say na 400,000 beneficiaries di Nigerian goment go take from dis current application pool.

Dis na how you go apply for N-Power 2020 registration

For di June 2020 Batch C scheme applicants go apply online through di www.npower.fmhds.gov.ng website.

And dis application no dey open for evribodi, to qualify for di scheme new applicants must fall between di age of 18 and 35.

See di document you must get for hand before you reason to apply:

Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Recent passport photograph either for jpeg or PNG files.

Valid contact-Email address or working phone number

Applicant degree and NYSC certificate

Wia dis foto come from, @ProfOsinbajo Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo na im dey lead Nigeria economic team.

Once you enta inside di portal dis na wetin you need to do:

Put you contact information (Email or Phone Number) for di section wey dem provide.

Di information go carry you go your email address for confirmation.

Once you don confam your email address, you need to fill in your 11- digit BVN and date of birth for dis order (dd/mm/yr)

Biodata and contact page: fill your surname, first name and middle name as di informate dey for your BVN.

Education and Programme page: for dis section you go put if you dey educated or not. Di N-power programme dey open to everybody.

Di N-Tech and N- health sub programmes dey open to only graduates.

Di N-Power Health, selection na for pipo wey get Bachelor Degree, HND, OND for health sciences like Medicine, Microbiology, Nursing, Public Health, Botany, Midwifery, Psychology or discipline for sciences).

Applicants go need soft copy of dia degree certificates and NYSC certificate to upload.

Employment and oda details page: Applicant go gatz answer some qweshion and upload dia goment issued identity card. See di acceptable goment ID here:

National ID card wey NIMC give

Valid drivers licence

Permanent voters card

Review and submit Page

Check all di informate wey you fill and den submit

Upon submission you go receive one unique ID number, write am down and keep am safe.

Pipo wey NPower registration dey find

According to authorities di scheme employ 400,000 applicants to work for different sectors namely Agriculture, health, teaching , building, creative, and technology

Di goment start di scheme for 2016 and so far dem don upskill ova 500,000 beneficiaries.