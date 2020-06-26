Daddy Freeze latest news on Hushpuppi arrest - Di Nigerian radio broadcaster share im experience

Wia dis foto come from, SCREENSHOT/Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze, di Nigerian radio broadcaster wey real name na Ifedayo Olarinde don share im experience wit Hushpuppi wey Dubai police arrest recently for internet crime.

Freeze say im bin think say Hushpuppi wey real name na Ramon Igbalod Abass no be criminal.

Na wetin im tok for video wey im post for im official Instagram account on Friday.

Di Nigerian radio broadcaster tok dis one to react to one old documentary wey begin trend ontop Hushpuppi recent arrest.

For inside di video Daddy Freeze bin dey mock Nigerian youths wey accuse Hushpuppi of fraud.

"Hushpuppi' driver dey earn N700,000 month while you wey dey abuse am for social media dey do houseboy work and earn N35,000 a month…Instead of you to beg Hushpuppi to hire your father as driver," na wetin Daddy Freeze bin tok

Dat one pain plenty pipo for social media but dis na wetin im tok about all di gbas gbos online.

But Daddy Freeze say im think say Hushpuppi na social media influencer.

"As we dey drive, Gucci call am, im get calls from Versace, from LV all of dem want host am. Im say im be influencer. Wen I dey with am, nothing suspicious happun.

"im no receive calls from hackers. I no meet am for crime scene. I meet for Burberry VIP Lounge wey bin dey open to exclusive members and his house.

Dubai police on Thursday release video of how dem take arrest Instagram celebrity Ramoni Igbalode wey dey popularly known as Hushpuppi.