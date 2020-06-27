Coronavirus: Ethiopian man wey ‘pass 100 years' recover from Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, Hana Atsbeha

One of di doctors wey treat one Ethiopian man wey don pass di age of 100 of coronavirus say e bin dey "incredible".

Aba Tilahun Woldemichael family tok say e be 114 years wey go make am di world's oldest man except say im no get birth certificate.

Sabi pipo don tok say pipo ova 80 dey at risk to kpai sharp-sharp if dem catch di virus but di 114 year old baba currently dey house with im grandson.

Aba Tilahun bin test positive for di virus wen dem do random screening for im area for di capital Addis Ababa and dem admit am enta hospital before im start to show symptoms, na wetin Dr Hiluf Abate tell BBC.

Na im make di medical team fit follow di symptoms with Abaa bumber to bumper.

Dr Hiluf tok say na four days into im admission im enta di severe coronavirus ward, Aba Tilahun situation come worse and dem put am for oxygen.

E spend fourteen days for hospital and e dey with oxygen mask for more than one week.

Ethiopia don record pass 5,000 cases of coronavirus and 81 deaths.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The Ethiopian goment dey arrange random screening to fight against coronavirus

Although Yeka Kotebe no fit prove say dia patient na 114 years old, di medical team tok say true-true e don pass 100 and fit be 109 years old.

Wen e dey young, e comot Addis Ababa for southern Ethiopia and take im eye see serious kata-kata for di kontri.

E bin dey wen Italy occupy di kontri from 1935 to 1941, to wen dem comot Emperor Haile Selassie for 1974, di Marxist Deng regime of 1991 and now im don survive Covid-19.

For years now, im don dey live life as monk for di Ethiopian Orthodox Church. "Aba" na title wey mean papa.

Im 24 year old grandson, Binyam Lulseged Tilahun tok say wen e bin dey young, e bin work as electrician, house painter and general handyman.

Wia dis foto come from, Binyam Lulseged Tilahun Wetin we call dis foto, Aba Tilahun's grandson, dey with im grandpapa years ago, don dey take care of am for house

Oga Binyam tok say im grandapapa dey well and dey look healthy even with im age, but say di virus don make im voice to dey weak.