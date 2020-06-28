Don't Leave Me challenge: Josh Alfred AKA Josh2funny 'Don’t Leave Me' challenge dey spread fast wit celebrities
Don't leave me challenge start from TikTok but di challenge don go viral for di world as different pipo, including celebrities don join in for di game.
Na Josh Alfred, on Nigerian comedian with stage name Josh2Funny, start di challenge for im TikTok and post di video for im Instagram and Twitter accounts in March.
Di challenge, wey be example of wetin dem dey call pun—play on words—require make person make different word or phrase from two or more unrelated words or catch-phrases.
Di first don't leave me challenge joke be wen Josh stand on leafs and ask im happy camera man if e no see say im dey "on leaf" which suppose mean say "im dey leave". In di same video, e also cut a leave and say to di camera dat im dey "take im leaf".
But since dis skit comot, di video don go viral and celebrity don dey join in.
Folarin Falana AKA Falz don join for di challenge. Even older celebrities like Kanayo O Kanayo and Olu Jacobs follow join di challenge. Even American comedian John Walsh put mouth.
Falz killed this! #dontleavechallenge #dontleavemechallange pic.twitter.com/mtcJC80SxT— PorPorRee 💫 (@VEJ0ME) June 21, 2020
Pa Olu Jacob, Don't leave me! 😆😂 @josh2funny #DontLeaveChallengepic.twitter.com/A3xXdoMLzJ— Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) June 24, 2020
TRUMP SHOW & TELL— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) June 26, 2020
White House, Pancake & Big Mac! @itsJohnWalsh #Trump #TrumpIsLosing #WhiteHouse #BigMac pic.twitter.com/Hl8e0hCGlc
Nahhhhh the Japanese version elite 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/irN2NV29YL— Jeff (@JeffJSays) June 22, 2020
#dontleavemechallenge cc @josh2funny I’m the winner 😂 end of the corntest. pic.twitter.com/hReOZZixC5— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) June 15, 2020
Pipo around si world don find creative way to also join di challenge. Children even follow for di challenge as dia parents cheer dem on wit di famous "don't leave me".
See some of di videos wey pipo don put for dia social media.
Our winner 😂😂#dontleavechallenge pic.twitter.com/slJQGrKK8u— Baba Voss (@steve_rogersz) June 21, 2020
LMAOO this is a good one 😂😂😂 #dontleavechallenge pic.twitter.com/0NzdDJVAmO— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) June 21, 2020
This is the cutest one I seen so far 😂😂😊❤️👶🏽 #dontleavechallenge pic.twitter.com/lJHRT5RLUo— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) June 21, 2020
When Scholars join the ‘don’t leave me challenge’ #dontleavechallenge #Dontleaveme pic.twitter.com/QZ4ZRt0m51— A Boy Is Back to Being Black (@blaqboi_vic) June 25, 2020
The best #dontleavechallenge— CRYSTARC (@CRYSTARC_DESIGN) June 21, 2020
Watch and retweet fast pic.twitter.com/zfV0RPl3qa
This guy is creative af 😆🤣😂😄— it's Zuse Baby (@zuse_baby) June 21, 2020
The best challenge I've seen so far😄😁🤣#dontleavechallenge pic.twitter.com/ITMSeBZ9Rv
Nigerians around di world don dey call on Ellen Degeneres to appreciate Josh on her show The Ellen Show, for im talent for di challenge.