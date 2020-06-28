Don't Leave Me challenge: Josh Alfred AKA Josh2funny 'Don’t Leave Me' challenge dey spread fast wit celebrities

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@josh2funny Wetin we call dis foto, Josh Alfred aka Josh2funny na di pesin wey get di credit say im create di #dontleavemechallenge

Don't leave me challenge start from TikTok but di challenge don go viral for di world as different pipo, including celebrities don join in for di game.

Na Josh Alfred, on Nigerian comedian with stage name Josh2Funny, start di challenge for im TikTok and post di video for im Instagram and Twitter accounts in March.

Di challenge, wey be example of wetin dem dey call pun—play on words—require make person make different word or phrase from two or more unrelated words or catch-phrases.

Di first don't leave me challenge joke be wen Josh stand on leafs and ask im happy camera man if e no see say im dey "on leaf" which suppose mean say "im dey leave". In di same video, e also cut a leave and say to di camera dat im dey "take im leaf".

But since dis skit comot, di video don go viral and celebrity don dey join in.

Folarin Falana AKA Falz don join for di challenge. Even older celebrities like Kanayo O Kanayo and Olu Jacobs follow join di challenge. Even American comedian John Walsh put mouth.

Pipo around si world don find creative way to also join di challenge. Children even follow for di challenge as dia parents cheer dem on wit di famous "don't leave me".

See some of di videos wey pipo don put for dia social media.