School resumption: Nigeria government give greenlight for some classes to begin, flight resumption and interstate movement

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@BashirAhmed

Federal goment don give green light for graduating classes for Nigeria to reopen even as dem extend phase two of di lockdown.

Oga of di task force, Boss Mustapha, say classes like Primary six, JSS 3 and SS 3 go open again in order to revise for dia graduating exams dem.

Dis na also as im say goment don lift di ban on interstate travel only outside curfew hours with effect from July 1st, 2020.

Di head of di Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 Boss Mustapha make di announcement today for di daily coronavirus update.

Oga Boss say, goment approve di extension of di lockdown ease phase two by anoda four weeks with slight modification.

Dis dey come on top di rise in new cases of coronavirus for di kontri. E don pass 24,000.

Oda tins im tok

Safe re-opening of schools to allow students for graduating classes to resume in-person in preparation for examinations

Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable

Dem go allow pipo to start to dey travel for interstate but make no pesin catch you for road afta lockdown.

Daycare and primary schools go remain closed till further notice