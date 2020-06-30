Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko tok about dia pregnancy and life for new documentary 'our circle'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagrma/@reginadaniels

Some Nigerians dey tell actress, Regina Daniels congratulations ontop news say she don born boy.

Although, she neva confam di tori, she don dey repost di congratulobia messages for her page.

But as dis wan dey happun, di 20 years old actress don tear rubber comot di first episode of one series, "Our Circle", wey go chook eye inside her marriage with 59 years old billionaire Ned Nwoko, dia business, her pregnancy and childbirth.

Di documentary start with Regina dey tok about how she first find out say she get belle.

"My husband bin tell me say I dey smell pregnant woman for here".

"I ask am how you know a pregnant woman and he say I know, I dey used to am, Regina tok."

Her husband, Professor Nwoko wey also star inside di documentary say im dey excited about Regina pregnancy.

"She no believe me, she continue to dey ask me, how I take know say she get belle, I tell her say I dey sense dis tins, she no believe me until dem confam am for hospital." Nwoko tok.

Regina add say she no fit describe di feeling wen she find out say she get belle.

"I go like four different hospitals and I buy 20 test strips just to confam say I get belle, I just no fit explain di feeling". She tok.

For interview with Dele Momoudu, di couple bin reveal say dem go like if Ned Nwoko dey available for di birth of dia pikin.

Na for June, 2019, Regina bin reveal say she don marry di professor afta months of speculation about wetin dey go on between di two of dem.