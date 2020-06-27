PSquare Peter Okoye share how coronavirus infect am, im wife, family for Instagram video and how e affect di Nigerian musician Zoom show

Peter Okoye, im wife and family test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 for three weeks, di Nigerian musician reveal for Instagram video on Saturday.

PSquare zoom show bin dey affected during di period wen im dey self isolation sake of si coronavirus, di singe tok.

"Na strong mind I take tok dis tin,"na wetin im tok for inside video wey postfor im Instagram page.

For weeks I bin dey prison for my house. I bin dey sick. I bin test positive to Covid-19. E take a lot of courage to tok dis say I catch di virus."

Peter Okoye tok say; "I bin think say di virus thing na joke and I take am for granted."

Okoye say im daughter and wife later test positive, including im cook and one of im nanny too.

Di former PSquare group member say him and im family now dey negative afta dem collect treatment.