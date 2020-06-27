Tinubu accept Buhari decision on All Progressives Congress APC crisis afta Oshiomhole exit, speak on 'im 2023 presidential ambition'

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, di national leader of Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Saturday accept President Muhammadu Buhari decision on di party crisis afta Adams Oshiomhole exit as di ruling party national chairman.

Tinubu wey clear di mata for statement also address pipo wey dey yan opata about wetin di Lagos powerful political say dem call 'im 2023 presidential ambition'.

"Di President don tok and im decision don dey accepted.

I don toile for dis party (APC) as much as any oda pesin and perhaps more than most.

To those wey bin dey yan opata say di President actions and di NEC meeting don end wetin dem call my 2023 ambitions, I pity dem. Dis political ambition wey una dey tok, dem neva born am and e no yet even born."

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari through im tok tok pesin yan say na only Tinuba and Presido Buhari know how dem dey manage demsef.

For statement wey Garba Shehu release on Saturday, e say di relationship between di president and Tinubu dey kampe.

''President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu relationship dey strong kakaraka.'

Dem dey in tuch with each oda and na only di two of know how dem dey manage dia relationship." Di statement tok.

Meantime, Adam Oshiomhole di party former chairman just yan di same day say "I don accept say di decision to dissolve and scata Nigeria ruling APC National Working Committee alias party executives."