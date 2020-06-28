Lazarus Chekwera: Malawi opposition leader defeat serving president Mutharika to win rerun election - Like Nigeria and Ghana, see oda African kontris wia opposition defeat ruling party for election

Malawi opposition leader Lazarus Chekwera defeat serving President Peter Mutharika, according to results di kontri election office release on Saturday night to win Tuesday presidential rerun election.

Malawi Election Commission declare Chekwera winner wit higher number of 58.57% of di vote ahead of current President Peter Mutharika.

President Mutharika, wey don dey in power since 2014, win 38% of di vote inside last year vote wey court cancel during which Chakwera bin gada 35%.

Dem even swear in oga Mutharika into power, but evidence of electoral irregularities later make di courts to council di results.

Dis scrapping of Mutharika 2019 victory by di courts dey historic as e make Malawi just di second sub-Saharan African kontri to cancel dis presidential poll results, afta Kenya break di record for 2017.

See oda African kontris wia opposition defeat ruling party

Africa don witness plenti presidential or general elections for many years but na only few out of di 53 African nation you go find wey opposition recently win election.

Tori be say for Africa, some of di leaders dey try to remove or avoid term limits, democratic competition in di face of armed conflict, and di increasing open efforts by external actors to shape outcomes dey show over time for different elections wey dey happun across Africa.

2016 Ghanaian general election

General elections happun in Ghana on 7 December 2016 to elect President and Members of Parliament. Then former foreign minister Nana Akufo-Addo of di opposition New Patriotic Party na im di kontri men elect President afta im third attempt, defeating serving President John Mahama of di National Democratic Congress.

President Nana Akufo-Addo win di incumbent president John Mahama for di 2016 election

2016 Gambian presidential election

Presidential elections hold inside Gambia on 1 December 2016. Inside a surprise result, opposition candidate Adama Barrow defeat long-term serving Yahya Jammeh. Di election mark di first change of presidency in The Gambia since a military coup in 1994, and di first transfer of power by popular election since independence from the United Kingdom in 1965.

2015 Nigeria Presidential election

Afta he contest for more than three times (2003, 2007, 20011), President Muhammadu Buhari wey be di main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate finally win di 28 March, 2015 Presidential election wia e defeat di then serving president Goodluck Jonathan of di ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Buhari wey bin don serve as military head of state from 1983 to 1985 become di first presidential candidate for Nigeria to break di record of defeating a serving president inside di West African kontri.

2014 Tunisian presidential election

Following im departure from office as Tusia Prime Minister, Caïd Essebsi found di secular Nidaa Tounes party, wey win plurality of di seats in di October 2014 parliamentary election. He come also become di party' candidate for di kontri first free presidential elections, in November 2014.

On 22 December 2014, official election results show say Essebsi defeat incumbent President Moncef Marzouki inside di second round of voting, receiving 55.68% of the vote.